Anthropic's IPO to give 7 founders about $250 million each
Anthropic, the AI company started by former OpenAI employees, is about to hit the stock market with a massive valuation.
Each of its seven founders is expected to pocket around $250 million from selling shares in the IPO; pretty wild numbers for a company focused on making AI safer.
Founders retain majority voting control
Even after cashing out, the founders will still call the shots thanks to special voting shares that give them more than half of Anthropic's decision-making power.
Meanwhile, investors are lining up: board member Reed Hastings plans to buy $300 million worth of stock.
Anthropic's mission? To make sure future AI stays more focused on AI safety than its rivals, including the founders' former employer, and it looks like they'll have plenty of resources to keep going.