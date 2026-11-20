Anthropic's IPO values company at $1.75 trillion amid scrutiny
Silicon Valley AI startup Anthropic made waves on Thursday with a major IPO, landing a market value of $1.75 trillion and raising billions, plus additional funds from private investors.
This milestone highlights how quickly Anthropic has grown, even as people keep asking tough questions about its internal practices and how it handles AI safety.
Co-founders pledge 80% equity to philanthropy
Started by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic puts a big focus on safe and transparent AI, especially with their Claude chatbot.
CEO Dario Amodei admits there's tension between moving fast and keeping things safe but says they're committed to finding the right balance.
As a public benefit corporation, the Amodeis and the other co-founders have said they are committed to pledging 80% of their equity to philanthropy, although that commitment is voluntary, showing they want their success to make a real difference beyond just profits.