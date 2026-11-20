Started by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic puts a big focus on safe and transparent AI, especially with their Claude chatbot.

CEO Dario Amodei admits there's tension between moving fast and keeping things safe but says they're committed to finding the right balance.

As a public benefit corporation, the Amodeis and the other co-founders have said they are committed to pledging 80% of their equity to philanthropy, although that commitment is voluntary, showing they want their success to make a real difference beyond just profits.