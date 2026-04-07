Anthropic's run rate tops $30 billion, up from $9 billion
Anthropic, the AI company, just bumped its annual revenue run rate to over $30 billion, up from $9 billion last year.
The jump comes as more than 1,000 businesses are now spending more than $1 million each year on Anthropic's Claude AI services.
Even with some legal headaches from the US government about supply chain risks, Anthropic is pushing ahead and growing fast.
Anthropic partners with Google and Broadcom
To keep up with demand, Anthropic has teamed up with Google and Broadcom for advanced chip tech, meaning they will have a steady supply of powerful hardware through 2031.
Starting in 2027, they will tap into huge computing power (3.5 gigawatts!) to run their AI models.
While some customers worry about government scrutiny, others appreciate Anthropic's values-driven approach.
Meanwhile, Broadcom's CEO thinks AI chip sales could top $100 billion next year — a sign these partnerships are a pretty big deal for the future of AI.