Anthropic's run rate tops $30 billion, up from $9 billion

Anthropic partners with Google and Broadcom

To keep up with demand, Anthropic has teamed up with Google and Broadcom for advanced chip tech, meaning they will have a steady supply of powerful hardware through 2031.

Starting in 2027, they will tap into huge computing power (3.5 gigawatts!) to run their AI models.

While some customers worry about government scrutiny, others appreciate Anthropic's values-driven approach.

Meanwhile, Broadcom's CEO thinks AI chip sales could top $100 billion next year — a sign these partnerships are a pretty big deal for the future of AI.