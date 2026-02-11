Anthropic's valuation skyrockets to $350B as Blackstone pours in $1B Business Feb 11, 2026

Blackstone just put another $200 million into Anthropic, the AI startup behind the Claude models, bringing its total stake to about $1 billion.

This fresh funding happened on February 10 and now values Anthropic—already backed by Amazon and Alphabet—at a massive $350 billion, way above its original $10 billion goal.