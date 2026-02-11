Anthropic's valuation skyrockets to $350B as Blackstone pours in $1B
Blackstone just put another $200 million into Anthropic, the AI startup behind the Claude models, bringing its total stake to about $1 billion.
This fresh funding happened on February 10 and now values Anthropic—already backed by Amazon and Alphabet—at a massive $350 billion, way above its original $10 billion goal.
AI gold rush
Anthropic's latest funding round shot past expectations thanks to strong interest from heavyweights like NVIDIA, Microsoft, Coatue, GIC, and ICONIQ.
Blackstone's bigger bet highlights how much excitement there is around generative AI right now.
Claude models
Anthropic builds the Claude family of AI models that focus on reasoning, coding skills, and generating complex text.
Just last week they dropped Opus 4.6—a new model designed for long-haul tasks like software development or financial analysis that need serious reliability.