Antonio Gracias could receive $128B if SpaceX IPO hits $2T
Business
SpaceX is gearing up for a massive IPO, and Antonio Gracias, Elon Musk's longtime ally and the founder of Valor Equity Partners, could walk away with $128 billion if the company hits its $2 trillion target valuation.
Gracias and Valor Equity Partners own 7.3% of SpaceX, making him second only to Musk, who holds 41%.
Antonio Gracias backed SpaceX since 2008
Gracias has backed SpaceX since 2008 and sits on its board.
Valor has also helped xAI arrange financing, earning big returns last year.