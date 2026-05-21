Antonio Gracias could receive $128B if SpaceX IPO hits $2T Business May 21, 2026

SpaceX is gearing up for a massive IPO, and Antonio Gracias, Elon Musk's longtime ally and the founder of Valor Equity Partners, could walk away with $128 billion if the company hits its $2 trillion target valuation.

Gracias and Valor Equity Partners own 7.3% of SpaceX, making him second only to Musk, who holds 41%.