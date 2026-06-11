Antonio Gracias's Valor stake $65 billion as SpaceX nears IPO

SpaceX IPO could make Gracias billionaire

Gracias and Musk met through PayPal in the early 2000s and quickly teamed up.

Thanks to early investments in Tesla (as far back as 2005), board seats at both Tesla and SpaceX, and even a $1 million loan during the 2008 financial crisis, Gracias has been crucial to Musk's journey.

Now, with profits from Tesla and involvement in Musk's Twitter deal in 2022, this IPO could make him a billionaire.

Musk himself calls him, Antonio's ownership stems from absolute support, even when it looked like SpaceX would fail, and many investments over 2 decades. One could not ask for a better friend.