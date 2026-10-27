Anup Bagchi replaces Sashidhar Jagdishan as HDFC Bank MD CEO
Business
Anup Bagchi just stepped in as HDFC Bank's managing director and CEO, taking over from Sashidhar Jagdishan.
He is joining at a pretty important moment: HDFC Bank's profits grew only 4.7% last quarter, and this leadership change follows the March 2026 resignation of its then part-time chairman, Atanu Chakraborty.
Bagchi to boost HDFC profits, deposits
Bagchi has some big tasks ahead: boosting profits, making low-cost deposits stronger, and guiding the bank through more leadership changes coming up soon.
With more than 30 years of experience (mostly at ICICI Group) and experience in retail, business and rural banking at ICICI Bank, he seems ready for the challenge.