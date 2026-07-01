Anupam Misra named Hindustan Copper chairman and MD July 2026

Hindustan Copper starts ₹7,189cr expansion

Armed with degrees from IIT Kharagpur and IIM Lucknow, Misra joins HCL right as the company kicks off a massive ₹7,189-crore expansion to triple its mining capacity by 2029-2030.

The goal? To boost copper output for India's growing needs in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and AI tech.

The plan includes ramping up production at existing mines and opening new ones.