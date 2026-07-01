Anupam Misra named Hindustan Copper chairman and MD July 2026
Business
Anupam Misra just took over as chairman and managing director of Hindustan Copper Ltd. (HCL) from July 2026, stepping in after Sanjiv Kumar Singh's retirement.
With over 33 years in marketing and trading, including his recent role at Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. Misra brings a solid mix of experience to the table.
Hindustan Copper starts ₹7,189cr expansion
Armed with degrees from IIT Kharagpur and IIM Lucknow, Misra joins HCL right as the company kicks off a massive ₹7,189-crore expansion to triple its mining capacity by 2029-2030.
The goal? To boost copper output for India's growing needs in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and AI tech.
The plan includes ramping up production at existing mines and opening new ones.