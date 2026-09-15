ANZ CEO Nuno Matos warns AI may threaten some jobs
Business
ANZ Group Holdings Ltd Chief Executive Officer Nuno Matos just shared a heads-up: as the bank brings in more artificial intelligence, or AI, some jobs might be at risk.
Speaking at a summit in Sydney, he pointed out that while AI is moving fast and can do some amazing things, it also brings new uncertainties for its 40,000 employees.
Nuno Matos urges safeguards for AI
Matos isn't alone: big names like Elon Musk and Sam Altman have also warned about moving too quickly with AI.
While Matos sees the benefits of smarter technology and better medicine, he emphasized that banks need solid safeguards to avoid unexpected problems for both their teams and society.