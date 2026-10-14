AON survey finds India's attrition at 18% amid AI disruption
Employee attrition is on the rise: India's employee attrition rate just hit 18% this year, up from 16.2% in 2025.
According to AON's latest survey of over 1,200 companies, a big reason for the churn is how fast workplaces are changing, especially with AI shaking things up.
Indian employers prioritize upskilling
AI tools are now used by more than half of Indian companies, and around 60% of employers are prioritizing employee upskilling.
If you're eyeing tech roles like data science or machine learning, good news: talent premiums for technology, machine learning, and data science roles increased by nearly 10% from 2025.
Across the board, pay in India is expected to grow by about 9.1% next year, led by NBFCs at 10.1%, energy at 9.9%, and real estate and infrastructure at 9.8%, which shows just how much demand there is for new skills right now.