AON survey finds India's attrition at 18% amid AI disruption

AI tools are now used by more than half of Indian companies, and around 60% of employers are prioritizing employee upskilling.

If you're eyeing tech roles like data science or machine learning, good news: talent premiums for technology, machine learning, and data science roles increased by nearly 10% from 2025.

Across the board, pay in India is expected to grow by about 9.1% next year, led by NBFCs at 10.1%, energy at 9.9%, and real estate and infrastructure at 9.8%, which shows just how much demand there is for new skills right now.