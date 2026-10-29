Aon's Greg Case warns AI data centers face insurance difficulties
Business
Aon CEO Greg Case is sounding the alarm about a new challenge for AI data centers: getting insurance.
Because these centers pack tons of expensive tech into just a few spots, it's tough for developers to find coverage, and that could make it harder to get funding for new projects.
Aon expands AI data center insurance
If something goes wrong at an AI data center, the financial hit can be massive: think millions of dollars lost every single minute.
To tackle this, Aon is expanding its specialized insurance options and working with developers early on to manage risks.
This move not only helps keep projects on track but has also boosted Aon's revenue as more companies race to build out digital infrastructure.