APL Apollo seeks ₹28,000 cr Tata Steel assets, investors worried
APL Apollo wants to buy Tata Steel's assets for ₹28,000 crore, funded through debt, while Tata Steel plans to grab a big 26.38% stake in APL Apollo and kick off an open offer.
But investors aren't thrilled; many feel this puts too much financial strain on APL Apollo and could hurt regular shareholders.
Axis Capital downgrades APL Apollo stock
After news of the deal, Axis Capital downgraded APL Apollo's stock from "Buy" to "Sell" and slashed its target price by over half.
Shares dropped below the promoter exit price, reflecting investor worries.
For this deal to actually happen, 75% of shareholders need to say yes, but with so much pushback, that might not be easy.