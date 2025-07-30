APL Apollo shares rise after posting impressive quarterly results

Yearly revenue and profit numbers

Looking at the bigger picture, APL Apollo's yearly revenue hit ₹20,689.54 crore—up from last year's ₹18,118.80 crore—and net profit also improved to ₹757.06 crore.

Even with higher costs this year, the company managed to keep operations running smoothly and slightly increased its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to ₹1,093 crore.