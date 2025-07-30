Next Article
APL Apollo shares rise after posting impressive quarterly results
APL Apollo Tubes shares climbed 2.15% to ₹1,547.50 on Wednesday morning, right after the company posted impressive numbers for the June 2025 quarter.
Revenue grew to ₹5,169.77 crore (up from ₹4,974.30 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹237.17 crore compared to ₹193.17 crore a year ago.
Yearly revenue and profit numbers
Looking at the bigger picture, APL Apollo's yearly revenue hit ₹20,689.54 crore—up from last year's ₹18,118.80 crore—and net profit also improved to ₹757.06 crore.
Even with higher costs this year, the company managed to keep operations running smoothly and slightly increased its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to ₹1,093 crore.