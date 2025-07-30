Tata Motors's shares fall 3% on weak quarterly results
Tata Motors's shares dropped more than 3% on Wednesday, landing at ₹667.90 and making it one of the biggest losers on the Nifty 50 that day.
The dip comes as investors reacted to weaker quarterly results, while other big names like Dr Reddy's Labs, HUL, Coal India, and ICICI Bank also saw their stocks slide.
Profit more than halved for Tata Motors in March quarter
For the March 2025 quarter, Tata Motors's revenue dipped slightly to ₹1.19 lakh crore compared to last year, but the bigger worry was profit—net profit fell by more than half to ₹8,442 crore and earnings per share dropped too.
Still, if you zoom out and look at the last few years, Tata Motors has actually grown its annual revenue a lot (from ₹2.5 lakh crore in 2021 to nearly ₹4.4 lakh crore in 2025) and improved its finances by cutting debt sharply along the way.