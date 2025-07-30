Tata Motors's shares fall 3% on weak quarterly results

Profit more than halved for Tata Motors in March quarter

For the March 2025 quarter, Tata Motors's revenue dipped slightly to ₹1.19 lakh crore compared to last year, but the bigger worry was profit—net profit fell by more than half to ₹8,442 crore and earnings per share dropped too.

Still, if you zoom out and look at the last few years, Tata Motors has actually grown its annual revenue a lot (from ₹2.5 lakh crore in 2021 to nearly ₹4.4 lakh crore in 2025) and improved its finances by cutting debt sharply along the way.