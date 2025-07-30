Why Premier Energies's stock is buzzing on the bourses today

The company almost doubled its yearly revenue to ₹6,518.75 crore and grew net profit more than four times to ₹936.42 crore compared to last year. Earnings per share also tripled, showing Premier Energies is scaling up fast—something young investors might want to watch.

Plans for expansion and interim dividend

Most of the gains came from strong demand for their modules, which made up 74% of sales.

Plus, better margins and a big drop in debt helped strengthen their finances.

The company even announced a small interim dividend and is planning new capacity expansions soon—signs they're aiming even higher.