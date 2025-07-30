Why Premier Energies's stock is buzzing on the bourses today
Premier Energies's stock climbed 2.87% to ₹1,082.80 on Wednesday after the company posted standout results for Q1 and the full FY2025.
Both revenue and profits saw major jumps, catching the attention of investors.
Revenue and profit growth
The company almost doubled its yearly revenue to ₹6,518.75 crore and grew net profit more than four times to ₹936.42 crore compared to last year.
Earnings per share also tripled, showing Premier Energies is scaling up fast—something young investors might want to watch.
Plans for expansion and interim dividend
Most of the gains came from strong demand for their modules, which made up 74% of sales.
Plus, better margins and a big drop in debt helped strengthen their finances.
The company even announced a small interim dividend and is planning new capacity expansions soon—signs they're aiming even higher.