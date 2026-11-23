APL Apollo to buy Tata Steel tubes/pipes and TSCL ₹28,000cr
Big shake-up in the steel world: Tata Steel is selling its entire steel tubes and pipes division, plus Tata Steel Colors (TSCL), to APL Apollo Tubes in a deal worth about ₹28,000 crore.
The split? The tubes and pipes side is valued at up to ₹11,700 crore, while TSCL comes in at ₹16,300 crore.
APL Apollo to take manufacturing-distribution-coating facilities
APL Apollo will take over Tata Steel's manufacturing and distribution hubs for these products across Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli, and Sahibabad.
They'll also get certain cold rolling and surface coating facilities.
Once everything's approved by regulators, APL Apollo becomes the full owner of TSCL, marking a major move for both companies.