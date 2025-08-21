Next Article
Apollo Hospitals promoters to sell shares worth ₹1,395cr
Apollo Hospitals's promoters are planning to sell shares worth ₹1,395 crore this Friday through a block deal.
The shares are priced at ₹7,747 each—a 2% discount from Thursday's close.
Suneetha Reddy could trim her stake by up to 1.25%, down from her current 3.36%.
Apollo Hospitals's Q1FY26 results
In the April-June quarter, Apollo Hospitals saw net profit jump 42% to ₹433 crore and revenue climb 15% to ₹5,842 crore compared to last year.
Even with these solid numbers, the stock slipped a bit after results and closed at ₹7,253 on the NSE.