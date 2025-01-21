Is Tim Cook considering retirement? Here's what Apple CEO said
What's the story
Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is three years shy of conventional retirement age, has said he would like to continue working even after turning 67.
Speaking on a recent podcast appearance on Table Manners, the 64-year-old tech leader opened up about retirement.
He said he doesn't see himself retiring in the traditional sense and likes to keep himself intellectually engaged.
Retirement outlook
Cook's perspective on retirement and intellectual stimulation
Cook said, "I don't see being at home doing nothing and not [being] intellectually stimulated and thinking about how tomorrow can be better than today."
The Apple CEO added, "I think I'll always be wired in that kind of way and want to work."
According to Forbes, Cook has an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion. On top of that, he also received a total compensation of $74.6 million last year for leading Apple.
Tech leaders
Other tech billionaires share Cook's sentiments on retirement
Cook isn't the only one who thinks retirement is overrated. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, 68, also doesn't think about retiring.
Speaking to CNBC Make It, Gates said he hopes to work for "at least 10 years, if my health allows."
He mentioned Warren Buffett as an inspiration who still serves as chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at 94 with no plans to retire.