Next Article
Business • Jul 07, 2025
Apple challenges $587 million EU antitrust fine
Apple is pushing back against a €500 million fine from the European Commission, which says Apple broke EU rules by making it hard for app developers to tell users about cheaper payment options outside the App Store.
After the ruling, Apple tweaked its policies to give developers more freedom to promote alternative ways to pay.
TL;DR
Significance of this case
This case isn't just about one company—it's a big test of new EU laws meant to keep Big Tech in check and make things fairer for both app creators and users.
How this plays out could shape how digital platforms work all over the world, possibly setting new limits on how much control companies like Apple have over their app ecosystems.