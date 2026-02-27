Apple faces lawsuit over alleged AI hype

Details of the case

At its June 2024 developer event, Apple hyped up new AI features for Siri but ended up delaying some until March 2025 due to quality issues—something CEO Tim Cook admitted took longer than planned.

The lawsuit also points to Apple charging extra commissions on outside app sales, despite a judge ordering them to make it easier for users to bypass those fees.

In a recent filing, Apple asked the court to dismiss the case, saying there was no proof executives knew of the delays and calling the plaintiffs' causation theory "a massive and unsupported leap."

The legal fight is still ongoing.