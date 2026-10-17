Apple hires ex-Meta Scott Tucker as VP of litigation, finance
Apple just brought in Scott Tucker, who used to be a top lawyer at Meta, as its new vice president of global litigation and financial services, a newly created position.
He'll be overseeing commercial and patent litigation worldwide and handling legal matters involving Apple's financial offerings.
This move is part of a bigger shake-up led by Jennifer Newstead, Apple's general counsel (and another recent hire from Meta).
Apple reshuffles legal team amid lawsuits
Tucker isn't new to high-stakes legal work. He's worked at both Meta and Morgan Stanley.
Now, Heather Grenier (Apple's current vice president of commercial and competition litigation) will report directly to him, while Kyle Andeer steps up on international law and cybersecurity issues.
With Apple facing tough antitrust lawsuits and privacy questions in the US and Europe, these changes are all about getting ready for some serious legal challenges ahead.