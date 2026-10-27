Apple iPhone sales in India dropped about 30% during Dussehra
Business
Apple's iPhone sales in India dropped by about 30% during this year's festive shopping, including Dussehra.
Higher prices, fewer discounts, and people holding onto their phones longer all played a part.
It's a tough break for Apple, since India is such an important market for them.
iPhone shipments face double digit decline
Experts say iPhone shipments are expected to decline by double digits this year. Price hikes on older models and no entry-level iPhone 18 have made buyers more cautious, while limited stock of the 18 Pro series hasn't helped.
Retailers also point out that pulling back on promos and supply chain hiccups have cooled off the usual festival excitement.
Even so, Apple still commanded a 27% share of India's smartphone market by value in the June quarter.