Apple iPhone sales in India dropped about 30% during Dussehra

Experts say iPhone shipments are expected to decline by double digits this year. Price hikes on older models and no entry-level iPhone 18 have made buyers more cautious, while limited stock of the 18 Pro series hasn't helped.

Retailers also point out that pulling back on promos and supply chain hiccups have cooled off the usual festival excitement.

Even so, Apple still commanded a 27% share of India's smartphone market by value in the June quarter.