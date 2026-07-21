Apple launches Apple Upgrade in US July 28 leasing devices
Business
Apple is rolling out Apple Upgrade in the US on July 28, letting you lease iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches with more flexible payment plans.
This move comes as Apple looks to make devices easier to afford, especially with tech costs climbing thanks to all the AI-powered data centers popping up.
Apple upgrade lowers payments AppleCare excluded
With Apple Upgrade, you get lower monthly payments than old financing options, but heads up, AppleCare isn't included.
You can pay off your lease early, swap for a newer model midterm, or keep your device at the end.
Klarna is handling the payments.
Also worth noting: older programs like the iPhone Upgrade Program are being phased out, and some devices (like entry-level iPads and Watch SEs) aren't eligible.