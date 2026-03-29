Apple celebrates 50th anniversary with special mural at BKC store

Actor Rohit Saraf also attended the event and shared a touching story about his late father's iPod, which still works after over two decades. The story was a sweet reminder of Apple's enduring impact on people's lives. The celebration was part of Apple's larger 50-year milestone, highlighting how technology has enabled creativity and artistic expression over the years.

CEO's reflection

Tim Cook reflects on 50-year journey

Apple CEO Tim Cook also reflected on the company's 50-year journey, saying, "When you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart sing." The event was a celebration of creativity and innovation, marking a significant milestone in Apple's history. It brought together artists, musicians, and creators to celebrate contemporary creative practices rather than looking back at the company's past.