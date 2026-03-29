Apple celebrates 50th anniversary with special mural at BKC store
What's the story
Apple recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special event at its BKC store in Mumbai. The celebration focused on creativity and featured a mural by local artist Mira Felicia Malhotra, blending feminist themes with pop culture influences. The event also included a panel discussion where Malhotra and singer-songwriter Anuv Jain talked about the intersection of sound and visuals in their work.
Personal touch
Rohit Saraf recalls late father's iPod
Actor Rohit Saraf also attended the event and shared a touching story about his late father's iPod, which still works after over two decades. The story was a sweet reminder of Apple's enduring impact on people's lives. The celebration was part of Apple's larger 50-year milestone, highlighting how technology has enabled creativity and artistic expression over the years.
CEO's reflection
Tim Cook reflects on 50-year journey
Apple CEO Tim Cook also reflected on the company's 50-year journey, saying, "When you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart sing." The event was a celebration of creativity and innovation, marking a significant milestone in Apple's history. It brought together artists, musicians, and creators to celebrate contemporary creative practices rather than looking back at the company's past.