Apple names John Ternus CEO as Tim Cook executive chairman
Business
Big news from Apple: John Ternus is taking over as CEO, with Tim Cook moving into an executive chairman role.
Ternus has been with the company since 2001 and has played a key part in shaping products like the iPhone and Mac.
He's stepping up just as Apple faces some big challenges, like slower Vision Pro sales and delays in launching its new AI-powered Siri.
John Ternus key to Apple silicon
Ternus played a central role in Apple's shift to its own silicon chips, which gave its devices a real edge.
With rivals like Microsoft and Google racing ahead in AI, his experience could be just what Apple needs to push into new tech and keep things exciting for users.