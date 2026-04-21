Apple names John Ternus CEO as Tim Cook executive chairman Business Apr 21, 2026

Big news from Apple: John Ternus is taking over as CEO, with Tim Cook moving into an executive chairman role.

Ternus has been with the company since 2001 and has played a key part in shaping products like the iPhone and Mac.

He's stepping up just as Apple faces some big challenges, like slower Vision Pro sales and delays in launching its new AI-powered Siri.