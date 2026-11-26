Apple opening 1st Hyderabad store December 10 with pearl logo
Apple is finally opening its first store in Hyderabad (Apple Kukatpally) on December 10 at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall.
This will be Apple's seventh store in India, joining locations like Mumbai and Bengaluru.
The new spot stands out with a pearl-inspired Apple logo, giving a nod to Hyderabad's "City of Pearls" vibe.
Hands on Apple devices and sessions
You'll get hands-on with the latest gadgets, including the iPhone 18 Pro, MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display and Touch, and Apple Watch Series 12.
Friendly experts (Apple Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and Business teams) will be around to help out.
Plus, you can join free "Today at Apple" sessions for tips on device setup or creative skills like photography and video.