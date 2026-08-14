Apple opens Houston Advanced Manufacturing Center for Mac mini production
Apple just opened a new Advanced Manufacturing Center in Houston, Texas.
The 20,000-square-foot space will soon start making Mac mini computers and also serves as a hands-on learning hub for small- and medium-sized businesses.
It's Apple's second US center like this, offering free workshops and access to production tools.
Center will teach advanced manufacturing skills
The center is all about teaching advanced manufacturing skills: think automation, laser etching, and AI-powered quality checks.
Local college students will get chances to join future sessions too.
At the launch event, officials highlighted how this place could spark job growth and help shape the next wave of American manufacturing talent.
As Tim Cook put it, "We want to build more than great products. We want to build the future of American manufacturing."