Apple partner Unicorn Infosolutions aims ₹6,000 cr, plans 50 stores
Unicorn Infosolutions, Apple's top retail partner in India, is setting its sights on ₹6,000 crore in revenue within three years.
After reaching ₹3,700 crore in fiscal year 2025-26, the company wants to open 50 more Apple stores, this time focusing on smaller cities.
Right now, Unicorn runs 100 stores across nine states and 49 cities.
Unicorn Infosolutions hits 100 stores
Unicorn has been growing at a steady 15% to 20% each year and hopes to speed things up with this expansion.
The company started back in Ahmedabad in 2006 and is now the first Apple partner in India to hit the 100-store mark.
Director Baljinder Paul Singh says their global-standard store designs help create a premium experience for customers.
To keep up with growth, they also plan to hire 500 more people on top of its current team of over 1,500.