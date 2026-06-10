Apple partner Unicorn Infosolutions aims ₹6,000 cr, plans 50 stores

Unicorn Infosolutions hits 100 stores

Unicorn has been growing at a steady 15% to 20% each year and hopes to speed things up with this expansion.

The company started back in Ahmedabad in 2006 and is now the first Apple partner in India to hit the 100-store mark.

Director Baljinder Paul Singh says their global-standard store designs help create a premium experience for customers.

To keep up with growth, they also plan to hire 500 more people on top of its current team of over 1,500.