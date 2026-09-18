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Home / News / Business News / You can use Apple Pay in India from October
You can use Apple Pay in India from October
Apple Pay will work with Axis Bank's credit cards

You can use Apple Pay in India from October

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 18, 2026
11:30 am
What's the story

Apple is all set to launch its payment service, Apple Pay, in India next month. The initial roll-out will be with Axis Bank's credit cards as a major banking partner. This move will mark Apple Pay's entry into the world's most populous country, where online payment services have become very popular.

Banking partner

Axis Bank 1st major banking partner for Apple Pay

Mumbai-based Axis Bank, India's fourth-largest credit card issuer, will be the first major banking partner for Apple Pay.

The move comes as part of Apple's strategy to expand its payment service support among Indian banks.

The company has also been in talks with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank but has not yet finalized commercial terms with them.

Service details

Apple's strategy to onboard more banks over time

Apple Pay lets iPhone users make tap-and-pay transactions using tokenized card information saved on their devices.

The company intends to onboard more banks over time through direct, bank-by-bank deals, just like it has done in other markets.

This strategy is part of Apple's broader plan to expand its digital payment service in India, one of its biggest smartphone markets.

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Market competition

UPI dominates India's digital payment market

India's digital payment market is dominated by the home-grown Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which accounts for 84% of the country's digital payments volume.

The Reserve Bank of India had permitted biometric authentication for card payments last year, paving the way for Apple Pay to work with Indian bank cards using Face ID and Touch ID.

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