Apple plans simultaneous iPhone 17 production in India and China Business Jul 15, 2025

For the first time ever, Apple will build the iPhone 17 in both India and China simultaneously.

This big move is part of Apple's push to shift half its production to India over the next few years, after a previous attempt with the iPhone 16 didn't quite work out.

It's a clear sign that Apple wants to rely less on just one country for making its devices.