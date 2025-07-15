Apple plans simultaneous iPhone 17 production in India and China
For the first time ever, Apple will build the iPhone 17 in both India and China simultaneously.
This big move is part of Apple's push to shift half its production to India over the next few years, after a previous attempt with the iPhone 16 didn't quite work out.
It's a clear sign that Apple wants to rely less on just one country for making its devices.
Apple pushing Foxconn to move parts from China to India
Apple's main partner Foxconn is already moving parts from China to India for trial runs, aiming to kick off full production by August.
The goal? To have plenty of iPhone 17s ready for September's launch—and stay ahead of any changes in US tariffs on Chinese goods.
Even with travel restrictions and staffing hurdles, Apple seems determined to make India a key player in its global supply chain.