Apple records $102B Q4 revenue, profit surges 86% to $27.5B  

Apple has reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, exceeding expectations and painting a positive picture for the upcoming December quarter. The tech giant's shares rose in extended trading after the announcement. For the September quarter, Apple posted a revenue of $102.47 billion, up 8% year-over-year. This is the first time the company has surpassed $100 billion in a single quarter ending in September. Net profit jumped 86% to $27.5 billion, recovering from last year's decline caused by a large tax payment.

Future forecast Apple expects double-digit revenue growth in the December quarter Apple's CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that he expects revenue in the current quarter to increase by at least 10%. "We expect total company revenue to grow by 10 to 12% year over year, we expect iPhone revenue to grow double digits, year over year," Cook said. He added that this would make the December quarter "the best ever in the history of the company."

Market response iPhone revenue rose by 6% to $49.03 billion Apple's total revenue for fiscal 2025 was $416 billion, a 6% increase over 2024. The September quarter saw an annual sales rise of 8%. Overall iPhone revenue rose by 6% to $49.03 billion, suggesting that iPhone 17 sales are strong. "We look at the results to date, the reception of the consumer on the very strong iPhone lineup," Cook said.