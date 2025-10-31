L&T joins forces with US drone-maker to manufacture military drones Business Oct 31, 2025

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is teaming up with US drone-maker General Atomics (GA-ASI) to manufacture advanced military drones right here in India.

This partnership is part of India's push for self-reliance in defense manufacturing and will bring GA-ASI's MQ-series drones—used for surveillance and strike missions—closer to home.

It's also a big boost for India-US defense ties.