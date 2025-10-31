L&T joins forces with US drone-maker to manufacture military drones
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is teaming up with US drone-maker General Atomics (GA-ASI) to manufacture advanced military drones right here in India.
This partnership is part of India's push for self-reliance in defense manufacturing and will bring GA-ASI's MQ-series drones—used for surveillance and strike missions—closer to home.
It's also a big boost for India-US defense ties.
L&T will lead on a major government program
L&T will take the lead on a major government program to supply 87 of these high-tech drones, while GA-ASI brings its expertise and tech know-how.
The plan is to make these combat-ready drones locally, helping India's defense industry level up and making sure our armed forces get the latest gear faster.
India aims to become a bigger player in global aerospace
This move isn't just about new gadgets—it's about building a stronger, more self-sufficient defense ecosystem in India.
By producing world-class drones at home, India aims to become a bigger player in global aerospace manufacturing—and that could open up some pretty exciting opportunities down the line.