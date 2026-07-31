Apple posts $109.42B 3rd-quarter revenue driven by iPhones and Macs
Business
Apple reported third-quarter revenue, pulling in $109.42 billion, well above what analysts expected.
The big winners? iPhones and Macs, which drove most of the growth.
Earnings per share came out to $2.02, helped a bit by US tariff refunds.
iPhones hit $54.25B, Macs $10.35B
iPhone sales jumped 21.7% to a third-quarter record $54.25 billion, while Mac revenue surged 28.7% to $10.35 billion, both beating projections by a solid margin.
Even with advanced chip shortages slowing production (especially for Macs), Apple kept up with demand in Greater China, where sales climbed 22.4%.