Apple posts record $143.8B quarter on iPhone strength

It wasn't just iPhones—Apple's services like music, cloud, and payments brought in $30 billion (up 14%), and overall product sales hit $113.7 billion. Their profit margins were strong too, and with so much cash coming in, Apple returned nearly $32 billion to shareholders.

Breaking records around the world

Apple set all-time revenue records across the Americas, Europe, Japan, and Asia Pacific.

The number of active Apple devices worldwide is now over 2.5 billion—a huge milestone for the company.

Mac sales dropped by 7%, and Wearables, Home and Accessories revenue was down about 2%, mostly because last year's launches were tough to beat.