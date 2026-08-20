Apple presses lawsuit alleging OpenAI misused confidential hardware project data
Apple isn't letting go of its lawsuit against OpenAI, insisting the AI company and two former Apple employees misused confidential information to boost OpenAI's hardware projects.
Apple called OpenAI's attempt to dismiss the case "distortion" and said their complaint clearly spells out what was taken.
This legal fight is heating up as both companies compete in the consumer technology space.
Apple: Chang Liu downloaded sensitive files
Apple claims former employees Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan used inside knowledge after leaving to help OpenAI move faster on new gadgets, going as far as Liu downloading sensitive files through a network loophole.
OpenAI says it did nothing wrong, arguing Liu was just consulting for a former colleague rather than unauthorized information access.
The case highlights growing tension between these two tech giants over who leads in next-generation devices.