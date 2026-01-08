Next Article
Apple pushes back against India's new antitrust law over massive fine risk
Business
Apple is challenging a new Indian law that could let regulators fine global companies like itself up to 10% of their worldwide revenue—meaning Apple could face a penalty as high as $38 billion for alleged App Store issues in India.
The company argues this approach is unfair, since violations happening only in India shouldn't trigger such huge global fines.
What's next and why it matters
India's Competition Commission says the law just clarifies existing rules and won't be applied retroactively, adding that it lines up with what other countries do.
The Delhi High Court will hear Apple's case on January 27, 2026.
The outcome could shape how big tech firms are treated under Indian antitrust laws going forward.