HDFC Bank cuts MCLR, making loans a bit cheaper

The overnight and one-month MCLR now sit at 8.25% (down from 8.30%), and the three-month rate drops to 8.30%. The six-month rate stays at 8.40%. The key one-year MCLR—which often decides retail loan pricing—has been trimmed from 8.45% to 8.40%.

Why should you care?

If you're paying off a home, personal, or business loan tied to these rates, your EMIs might get slightly lighter after this update.

HDFC's base rate hasn't changed (still at 8.90%), so loans linked to MCLR will see the benefit of the rate cut, while the base rate remains unchanged.