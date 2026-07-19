Apple raises iPhone prices in Japan by up to 11%
What's the story
Apple has raised the prices of its iPhone models in Japan by as much as 11%. The price hike affects the iPhone 17 lineup, iPhone Air, and iPhone 16e. The company hasn't said why it raised these prices but currency fluctuations could be a reason. Japan's yen is currently at a historic low, recently hitting its weakest value in 40 years.
Information
Currency fluctuations
Yen's depreciation lowers the dollar value of Apple's sales in Japan, possibly leading the company to increase iPhone prices. The move could be an attempt to bring these prices more in line with other markets where it operates.
Product pricing
Component costs and previous price hikes
The price hike comes as Apple grapples with increasing component costs. Last month, the tech giant raised prices on several of its products, including Macs and iPads.
However, the iPhone was spared from that particular round of price increases.
If the recent hikes in Japan are only due to currency fluctuations, other countries may not see similar adjustments.
Future outlook
Upcoming fiscal Q3 earnings call
Apple will hold its fiscal Q3 earnings call on July 30.
The event is expected to shed more light on the state of product pricing and any potential future adjustments.
The company has been under pressure from rising component costs, which have affected its pricing strategies across various product lines.