Apple seeks court-supervised talks with Epic Games, proposes tiered fees
Apple just asked for court-supervised talks to settle its long-running fight with Epic Games over App Store rules.
Separately, Apple proposed a new fee structure for purchases made through links to payment systems outside the App Store, charging developers 5%, 10%, or 15% depending on the app.
Apple says these fees help support its services, but Epic isn't buying it. It has already said no and plans to officially push back soon.
Epic rejects fees, judge orders Google
Epic fired back, saying Apple's new fees break court guidelines and that Apple only wants to negotiate now.
At the same time, Epic's battle with Google is heating up too: a judge just told Google to stop making it hard for users to find and install third-party app stores like Aptoide, calling out Google for not following earlier antitrust orders.