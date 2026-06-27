Apple seeks US approval to buy chips from blacklisted CXMT
Business
Apple is trying to get US government approval to buy memory chips from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), a major Chinese company that is currently on a US trade blacklist.
With AI tech driving up chip prices and making things tough for American tech firms, Apple reached out to the Commerce Department and other officials in Washington for help.
Apple raises iPad and MacBook prices
CXMT landed on the US blacklist last year over national security concerns, so buying from it usually isn't allowed.
Because chip costs keep climbing, Apple just raised iPad and MacBook prices, saying they can't keep absorbing the extra expense.
The whole situation highlights how global politics are now hitting your favorite devices (and your wallet) right at home.