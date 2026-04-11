Apple seeks US court order compelling Samsung to hand files
Business
Apple is asking a US court to make Samsung hand over internal business reports and market data, hoping it will help in Apple's big antitrust case with the US government.
Samsung Electronics America, Inc. would not share the files, saying only its Korean headquarters has them, so now Apple is taking the official legal route.
Apple's request requires South Korea approval
Apple specifically wants information on how Samsung runs its smartphone, smartwatch, and app store businesses.
Apple says these details are key to showing how competition really works, and whether regulators' claims about Apple's policies are true.
The request still needs a green light from South Korean authorities, and Samsung can push back under local laws.