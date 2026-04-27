Apple is giving John Ternus a strong start as CEO

Apple 's John Ternus will officially take over as the tech giant's new CEO on September 1, 2026. The timing of his appointment is significant as it comes just days before Apple's annual September event. This year, the event is especially important because Apple is expected to unveil its first-ever foldable iPhone. According to Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, Ternus has been instrumental in the engineering and product development of this device, making him an ideal representative for its launch.

Leadership transition Ternus's impact on Apple's product development During his time at Apple, Ternus has been heavily involved in improving the performance, battery life, and reliability of iPads. His efforts are particularly visible in recent models such as the latest iPad Pro. Gurman reports that "the idea that Ternus drove this whole process will be put front and center during the launch period." This indicates how much of an impact he has had on Apple's product development over the years.

Public presence Ternus's increasing visibility and upcoming challenges Since last year, Ternus has been more visible in interviews, including those related to the iPhone 17 launch. This trend is likely to continue with this year's iPhone launch. Taking over as CEO just weeks before Apple's holiday quarter starts in late September will give Ternus a strong start to his tenure. The quarter is Apple's biggest as it includes the annual iPhone launch and holiday season sales.

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