Apple is giving John Ternus a strong start as CEO
What's the story
Apple's John Ternus will officially take over as the tech giant's new CEO on September 1, 2026. The timing of his appointment is significant as it comes just days before Apple's annual September event. This year, the event is especially important because Apple is expected to unveil its first-ever foldable iPhone. According to Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, Ternus has been instrumental in the engineering and product development of this device, making him an ideal representative for its launch.
Leadership transition
Ternus's impact on Apple's product development
During his time at Apple, Ternus has been heavily involved in improving the performance, battery life, and reliability of iPads. His efforts are particularly visible in recent models such as the latest iPad Pro. Gurman reports that "the idea that Ternus drove this whole process will be put front and center during the launch period." This indicates how much of an impact he has had on Apple's product development over the years.
Public presence
Ternus's increasing visibility and upcoming challenges
Since last year, Ternus has been more visible in interviews, including those related to the iPhone 17 launch. This trend is likely to continue with this year's iPhone launch. Taking over as CEO just weeks before Apple's holiday quarter starts in late September will give Ternus a strong start to his tenure. The quarter is Apple's biggest as it includes the annual iPhone launch and holiday season sales.
Market position
Comparisons to Tim Cook's transition in 2011
When Tim Cook took over as CEO in 2011, Apple had a strong product lineup. Now, Ternus finds himself in a similar position with an impressive iPhone lineup and refreshed MacBooks with new chips. He will also be at the helm as Apple enters multiple new product categories with exciting launches planned for the future.