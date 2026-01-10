Apple speeds up CEO search as Tim Cook plans to step back

Apple is fast-tracking its hunt for a new CEO, with Tim Cook telling top execs he wants to scale down his role. After leading since 2011, Cook is expected to shift into a board chairman spot instead of fully retiring. The board is now considering internal leaders for this big transition.

Why does this matter? Whoever takes over will have some tough shoes to fill—think pressure to push into AI and keeping Apple's supply chain steady despite global tensions.

Cook's focus on turning the company into a profit machine with predictable yearly updates made Apple a giant; the next leader has to keep that momentum going in an even trickier tech landscape.

Who might be next? John Ternus, who heads up hardware engineering and helped lead Apple's move from Intel chips to their own silicon, is seen as the frontrunner.

Other familiar names in the mix include software chief Craig Federighi, services boss Eddy Cue, marketing lead Greg Joswiak, and retail leader Deirdre O'Brien.