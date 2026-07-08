The company has been working with Broadcom on a radio frequency chip called FBAR

Apple to spend $30B on Broadcom chips

By Mudit Dube 04:38 pm Jul 08, 202604:38 pm

What's the story

Apple has announced a major investment of over $30 billion as part of a chip supply deal with Broadcom. The agreement, which was finalized earlier this week, also includes plans for Broadcom to expand its factory in Fort Collins, Colorado. This factory will be funded by a $1.5 billion investment from Broadcom and is expected to produce at least 15 billion chips over time.