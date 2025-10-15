Apple wants India to change tax rules

Apple's growth in India

Apple's market share in India has doubled to 8% since 2022, powered by $5 billion in investments in India from Foxconn and Tata.

This growth fits with India's big goal to become a smartphone manufacturing hub.

But the government is being careful—they want foreign investment, but also don't want to lose control over tax rules.

Industry groups are urging for clarity so big companies like Apple feel confident investing even more.