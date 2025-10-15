Next Article
Apple wants India to change tax rules
Business
Apple is asking India to change a tax law that treats its ownership of assembly equipment as a "business connection," which could mean Apple gets taxed on some of its global profits.
To keep expanding in India, Apple executives have been meeting with government officials to push for an update.
Apple's growth in India
Apple's market share in India has doubled to 8% since 2022, powered by $5 billion in investments in India from Foxconn and Tata.
This growth fits with India's big goal to become a smartphone manufacturing hub.
But the government is being careful—they want foreign investment, but also don't want to lose control over tax rules.
Industry groups are urging for clarity so big companies like Apple feel confident investing even more.