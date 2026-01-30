Apple's big India win: iPhone 16 drives record sales

Why does this matter?

Apple's share of the Indian smartphone market hit 9%—up from the prior year—even though overall phone sales barely moved.

The iPhone 16 led the charge as India's top-selling phone, showing that more people are choosing premium devices.

With Apple opening its fifth store (and another coming soon), most buyers are new to that product.

Analyst Tarun Pathak says Apple's ecosystem strength, product and channel strength, and installed-base-driven cross-selling have created a "halo effect," making even more people want in.

Looks like Apple isn't slowing down anytime soon.