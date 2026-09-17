Applied Materials to invest $5B in India and develop products
Applied Materials, a US chipmaking equipment company, just announced a $5 billion investment in India by 2035.
They're proposing a 140-acre research park near Bengaluru and plan to grow their R&D team.
The big idea? Move beyond just designing equipment and start developing full products for global clients, covering everything from innovation to customer support.
Bengaluru park to host chip hub
This new research park will be near Bengaluru airport and act as a hub where suppliers, customers, and universities can team up on advanced chip tech (think: 300-mm silicon wafers).
Applied Materials also wants to boost its supply chain by working with more local suppliers and helping them level up for global markets.
Plus, they're expanding their innovation presence in Chennai and Mumbai, establishing a proposed customer support center in Gujarat, and aiming to more than double their R&D staff.