Applied Materials to invest ₹3600cr in Bengaluru, create 1,000 jobs
Big news for Bengaluru: US semiconductor chip manufacturing company Applied Materials is investing ₹36 billion over the next 10 years to set up shop at Signature Business Park.
This move isn't just about shiny new buildings; it's expected to create around 1,000 jobs and support research and development, manufacturing of essential equipment, and developing software technologies required for semiconductor chip production right in Karnataka.
Signature Business Park 1st industrial project
This is the first industrial project of its kind to be taken up in the Bengaluru Signature Business Park area, helping turn it into a real tech hotspot.
Applied Materials has been active in India for two decades, with Bengaluru as one of its main bases.
The state government says it's all-in on supporting this growth. By choosing Karnataka, the company is doubling down on local innovation.