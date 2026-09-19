Applied Materials unveils $5 billion India Vision 2035 investment plan

A huge part of this investment is a new 140-acre advanced semiconductor research park, bringing together cleanroom capabilities, engineering expertise, and collaborative R&D with customers and suppliers.

The company also plans over 100 India-based suppliers for future collaboration.

As Applied Materials India president Avi Avula put it, "From a demand standpoint, I do not think there is an issue, whether it is Indian chip consumption or global demand. The ecosystem and the ability to build the required infrastructure are critical," but real growth will need better infrastructure and support for local manufacturing.

If things go right, government estimates say India's chip market could more than double by 2030.