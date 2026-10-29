Appraisals leave nearly 2 thirds of Indian tech employees dissatisfied
Business
A new survey by Blind found that 35% of tech employees in India received no salary hike or took a pay cut during their latest appraisals, including 30% with no hike and 5% with pay cuts.
Out of over 2,000 professionals surveyed, nearly two-thirds said they were unhappy with how their appraisals turned out.
Cost cutting blamed, pay outcomes differ
The largest share of respondents pointed to company cost-cutting and weaker financials as the main reasons behind flat or reduced salaries.
About 18% also felt that AI and automation played a role, while only a small group thought it was about individual performance.
The survey showed big differences between companies: at Zoho, 95% received no raise or a pay cut, while Nutanix gave over 10% hikes to most of its staff.